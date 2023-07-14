Susana has a 3.81 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and a 52:30 K:BB in 49.2 innings through 13 starts for Single-A Fredericksburg.

The 6-foot-6 righty is one of the youngest pitchers in full-season ball, so he should be graded on a bit of a curve. Susana obviously needs to work on cutting his 14 percent walk rate, but he has been more consistent lately. The 19-year-old hurler has logged between four and five innings in eight straight starts while posting a 3.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB in 33.1 innings over that stretch.