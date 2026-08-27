Susana (lat) struck out four and allowed one hit and one walk across 2.2 innings Wednesday in his return to action for Double-A Harrisburg after being reinstated from the 60-day injured list.

Susana had been on the shelf all season while recovering from right lat surgery, but he finally received the green light to join the Harrisburg rotation after turning in a 5.68 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB in 6.1 innings over three rehab starts with High-A Wilmington. The 22-year-old righty will likely have his workloads monitored carefully in his starts for the rest of the season, but he'll likely head into spring training with fewer restrictions in place. One of the Nationals' top pitching prospects, Susana should have a strong chance at making starts for the big club in 2027.