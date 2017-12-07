Nationals' Jason Martinson: Signs with Nationals
Martinson agreed to a minor-league contract with Washington on Wednesday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Martinson played in 50 games with Triple-A Round Rock within the Rangers' organization this past year, and slashed .208/.286/.361 with seven home runs and 27 RBI. Looking ahead, the 29-year-old has yet to appear in a major-league game and should remain outside of fantasy wavelengths for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...