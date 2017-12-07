Martinson agreed to a minor-league contract with Washington on Wednesday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Martinson played in 50 games with Triple-A Round Rock within the Rangers' organization this past year, and slashed .208/.286/.361 with seven home runs and 27 RBI. Looking ahead, the 29-year-old has yet to appear in a major-league game and should remain outside of fantasy wavelengths for the foreseeable future.