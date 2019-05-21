Guerra was added to the Nationals' major-league roster Tuesday.

It wasn't clear that there was a spot available for Guerra when he was picked up off waivers from Toronto on Monday, but the Nationals solved that problem by sending Jeremy Hellickson (shoulder) to the injured list. Guerra was perfectly adequate in his 14 innings for the Blue Jays prior to being designated for assignment, recording a 3.86 ERA.

