The Nationals claimed Guerra on outright waivers from the Blue Jays on Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The Nationals cleared a spot for Guerra on the 40-man roster by designating Dan Jennings for assignment. Since Guerra has a minor-league option remaining, he'll likely be assigned to Triple-A Fresno while the Nationals reserve Jennings' active roster spot to Tony Sipp (oblique), who was activated from the 10-day injured list. Over 11 appearances with Toronto this season, Guerra posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 14 innings.