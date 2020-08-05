Guerra allowed two hits and struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning Tuesday to record his second hold of the season in a win over the Mets.

Sean Doolittle has had a rough start to the year and Will Harris (groin) is still on the shelf, so manager Dave Martinez has had to get creative with his setup crew in front of Daniel Hudson. Guerra has stepped up in their place, posting a 1.93 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 4:0 K:BB through 4.2 innings over three appearances. If he continues pitching well, he could remain in a high-leverage role even after the Nats bullpen is back at full strength.