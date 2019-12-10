Nationals' Javy Guerra: Lands back with Washington
Guerra signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Monday, Evan Drellich of The Athletic reports.
Guerra hit the open market at the beginning of the month after being non-tendered, but he'll wind right back up in Washington after agreeing to a minor-league deal. He figures to battle for a spot in the bullpen and could bring home another $1.5 million in performance bonuses with the big-league team.
