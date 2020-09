Guerra was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 34-year-old sustained the injury during Tuesday's contest as he delivered 14 of his 30 pitches for strikes over 1.2 scoreless innings. Guerra will be eligible to be activated Sept. 12, but it's unclear when he's expected to return from the injured list.