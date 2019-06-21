Nationals' Javy Guerra: Nabs first win as Nat
Guerra (1-0) struck out two in a perfect sixth inning Thursday to pick up his first win of the season in a 7-4 victory over the Phillies.
The right-hander has been a solid part of the recent turnaround for the Nats' bullpen, posting a 2.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB through 15.1 innings since being claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays. Guerra likely won't see much high-leverage work, limiting his fantasy appeal, but he's capable of providing useful ratios in deep formats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...