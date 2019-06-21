Guerra (1-0) struck out two in a perfect sixth inning Thursday to pick up his first win of the season in a 7-4 victory over the Phillies.

The right-hander has been a solid part of the recent turnaround for the Nats' bullpen, posting a 2.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB through 15.1 innings since being claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays. Guerra likely won't see much high-leverage work, limiting his fantasy appeal, but he's capable of providing useful ratios in deep formats.