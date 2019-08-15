Guerra gave up three runs on five hits over three innings while striking out two Wednesday to record his second save of the season in a 17-7 win over the Reds.

The veteran reliever had a three-inning save earlier this year with the Blue Jays as well. Guerra remains a low-leverage option in the Nats bullpen, and his 4.88 ERA and 39:15 K:BB through 48 innings don't suggest he'll be moving into a more prominent role any time soon.