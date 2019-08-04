Guerra had his contract selected from Triple-A Fresno by the Nationals on Sunday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Guerra was designated for assignment and outrighted to Fresno on Saturday, but he'll make a quick return to the majors with Roenis Elias (hamstring) heading to the injured list. Guerra has a 4.91 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 36:15 K:BB over 44 innings this season.