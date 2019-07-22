Guerra allowed two runs on two hits and three walks over one-third of an inning in Sunday's loss to Atlanta. He struck out one.

The 33-year-old has now been tagged for six runs (four earned) in his last two appearances, sending his ERA with the Nats soaring to 4.56. Guerra is the dictionary definition of a fungible reliever -- having been designated for assignment once already this season by the Blue Jays, if Washington adds bullpen reinforcements at the trade deadline, the right-hander could find himself squeezed off another big-league roster.