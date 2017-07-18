Nationals' Jayson Werth: Also dealing with foot fracture

Werth (toe) reported Tuesday that he has been dealing with a fracture in his foot in addition to his bone bruise, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Werth recently had to dial back his rehab program as his injured foot wasn't responding as well as he had hoped. The veteran outfielder has been able to partake in most baseball activities but still is not able to run at full speed. He has healed considerably since being placed on the DL in early June but still seems to be at least a week or two away from rejoining the big-league club.

