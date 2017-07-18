Nationals' Jayson Werth: Also dealing with foot fracture
Werth (toe) reported Tuesday that he has been dealing with a fracture in his foot in addition to his bone bruise, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Werth recently had to dial back his rehab program as his injured foot wasn't responding as well as he had hoped. The veteran outfielder has been able to partake in most baseball activities but still is not able to run at full speed. He has healed considerably since being placed on the DL in early June but still seems to be at least a week or two away from rejoining the big-league club.
More News
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Not progressing from toe injury•
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Hopes to return in two weeks•
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Working out in Florida•
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Stretches with team Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Hopes to return after All-Star break•
-
Nationals' Jayson Werth: Sheds walking boot•
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...