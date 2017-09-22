Nationals' Jayson Werth: Day off Friday
Werth is not in the lineup Friday against the Mets, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Manager Dusty Baker elected to give most of the regulars a day off, so Werth will head to the bench for the first time since Sept. 12. In his place, Rafael Bautista earns a start in right while Alejandro De Aza is set to man left for the series opener.
