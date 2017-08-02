Nationals' Jayson Werth: Expects to return next week
Werth (toe/foot) will take at-bats in simulated games at the team's facilities in Florida, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Castillo also noted that the veteran outfielder has already gotten back to full running on treadmills, so the only hurdle in Werth's way is getting back into game shape. If all goes well in Florida, he expects to return to the team in about a week, although things should become clearer after he actually gets through the sim games.
