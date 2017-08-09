Nationals' Jayson Werth: Hopes to run on field Thursday
Werth (toe) is likely to embark on a rehab assignment within the next two weeks if all goes as planned during his cardio exercises, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Werth was also able to compete in a simulated game, with Stephen Strasburg (elbow) throwing to him prior to Washington's game against the Marlins on Wednesday. The outfielder could start a rehab assignment as soon as a week from now if he's able to make good progress, but will need a decent amount of time shaking off the rust at the minor-league level before rejoining the Nationals.
