Nationals' Jayson Werth: Moved to 60-day DL

Werth (toe/foot) was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

Werth has been out since June 3 due to a toe injury and foot fracture, and this move is merely procedural -- it doesn't change his timetable at all. Instead, it will open up a spot on the 40-man roster for the Nationals to call up some outfield depth. Werth will now be eligible to return in the first week of August.