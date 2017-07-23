Nationals' Jayson Werth: Moved to 60-day DL
Werth (toe/foot) was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
Werth has been out since June 3 due to a toe injury and foot fracture, and this move is merely procedural -- it doesn't change his timetable at all. Instead, it will open up a spot on the 40-man roster for the Nationals to call up some outfield depth. Werth will now be eligible to return in the first week of August.
