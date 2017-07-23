Nationals' Jayson Werth: Moved to 60-day DL

Werth (toe/foot) was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

Werth has been out since June 3 due to a toe injury and foot fracture, and this move is merely procedural -- it doesn't change his timetable at all. Instead, it will open up a spot on the 40-man roster for the Nationals to call up some outfield depth. Werth will now be eligible to return in the first week of August.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast