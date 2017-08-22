Nationals' Jayson Werth: Plays five innings in first rehab game
Werth (toe) went 1-for-3 while playing five innings in left field in his first rehab game with Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.
Werth singled his first at-bat and then flied out and lined out in his subsequent two plate appearances before heading to the bench in the top of the sixth inning. According to Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com, it's expected that Werth will stick with Syracuse through at least early next week, at which point the Nationals will assess the progress he's made in his recovery from the small fracture and bone bruise on his left foot. Once he's activated from the 60-day disabled list, Werth should settle back into an everyday role in left field.
