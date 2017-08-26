Nationals' Jayson Werth: Progressing during rehab assignment
Werth (toe) has played in five rehab games, over which he's gone 3-for-11 (.273) and drawn two walks.
Werth began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse but was moved to High-A Potomac on Friday. It's still unclear when Werth will come off the disabled list. However, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reported that Werth plans to meet with manager Dusty Baker after this weekend's series against the Mets to discuss his eventual activation, so additional information should become available in the near future.
