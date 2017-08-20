Nationals' Jayson Werth: Rehab assignment begins Monday

Werth (toe) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

He has been out since June 3, so this rehab assignment could last for more than just a couple games. Werth was hitting .262/.367/.446 with eight home runs and four steals in 196 plate appearances prior to suffering the injury. Once activated, he should see everyday at-bats in an effort to get locked in before the postseason.