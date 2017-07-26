Nationals' Jayson Werth: Returns to hitting Wednesday
Werth (toe/foot) hit in a simulated game Wednesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
This is good progress for the veteran, as he had previously been set back due to a foot fracture on top of his toe injury. Werth seems to be able to do everything except for running at this point, so a clearer timetable for his return should emerge once he's able to move better.
