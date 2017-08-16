Nationals' Jayson Werth: Runs bases Wednesday
Werth (toe) was able to run around the bases in cleats prior to Wednesday's game against the Angels, and will head down to West Palm in the coming days before embarking on a rehab assignment, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
This marked the first time that Werth was able to undergo extensive running with baseball cleats on, and appears ready to ramp up his rehab efforts in West Palm in the near future. He's been able to hit since the end of July, but getting out onto the field and running has been the biggest hurdle in front of Werth while dealing with the toe and foot injury. The outfielder has been on the disabled list since early June, yet he should be in line for a return to the big leagues by the end of the month, barring any setbacks.
