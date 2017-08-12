Nationals' Jayson Werth: Set to run Saturday

Werth (toe) is expected to do some legitimate running Saturday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Werth has been restricted to light jogging so far in his rehab, but the 38-year-old is finally going to push his limits. Barring any setbacks, this should be one of the final hurdles he needs to clear before heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Given the extended length of his absence, he'll likely need all 20 days on a rehab assignment before he is ready to rejoin the Nats.