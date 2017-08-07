Nationals' Jayson Werth: Still not running
Werth (toe) has yet to resume running during his rehab at the Nationals' spring-training facility in Florida, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
It was expected that Werth would be ready to play in simulated games this week, but with his toe injury still limiting him in the field and on the bases, it could take some more time before the veteran outfielder moves on to the next phase of his rehab. The Nationals have yet to issue a formal timetable for Werth's return from the 60-day disabled list, but based on where he's currently at in the rehab process, a late-August or early-September return may be a best-case scenario.
