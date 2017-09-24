Play

Nationals' Jayson Werth: Withheld from Sunday's lineup

Werth is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

The Nationals have again chosen to rest some of their veteran regulars Sunday, so Werth will head to the bench in favor of Victor Robles in right field. The 38-year-old is hitting just 5-for-50 during the month of September and his average sits at a season-low .226.

