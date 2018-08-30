Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Bypassed for start this week
Rodriguez isn't listed among the Nationals' probable starters for their three-game series with the Brewers that begins Friday.
Since Rodriguez last pitched Aug. 26, he would have be available on normal rest for the series opener, but the Nationals will instead take advantage of Thursday's off day and reshuffle their rotation. That adjustment allows Washington to move ace Max Scherzer up a day to start Sunday's game, which will likely result in Rodriguez making his next turn Monday against the Cardinals.
