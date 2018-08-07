The Nationals recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of his scheduled start in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Braves, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Rodriguez is serving as the Nationals' 26th man for the twin bill, so it's expected that he'll be sent back to Triple-A once he completes the spot start. Over his previous three starts with the big club this season, Rodriguez went 0-1 and allowed 15 runs on 17 hits and 10 walks across 14 innings.