Rodriguez's contract was selected from Triple-A Rochester and he could start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants.

He had been starting at Triple-A and is due to pitch, so even if he doesn't start Game 2, he figures to log multiple innings in some capacity during the twin bill. Rodriguez has a 7.56 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 19:13 K:BB in 16.2 innings at Triple-A.