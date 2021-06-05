Rodriguez is an option to start Sunday's game for the Nationals, Bobby Blanco of MASN Sports reports.

The Nats seem to be leaning towards a bullpen game with Austin Voth, Paolo Espino or both getting much of the work, but if both are somehow needed Saturday, Rodriguez is on turn at Triple-A Rochester. The right-hander has a 5.40 ERA and 17:11 K:BB through 15 innings for Rochester, but he's coming off a strong outing June 1 against Worcester in which he gave up one run on two hits and struck out eight over five innings.