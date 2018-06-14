Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Could start for Nats on Tuesday
Rodriguez could get the start for the Nationals on Tuesday against the Orioles with Stephen Strasburg (shoulder) and Jeremy Hellickson (hamstring) both unlikely to be ready to come off the disabled list, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
The right-hander was solid in long relief during his one appearance in the big leagues this season, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings with a 3:2 K:BB during the game in which Hellickson was injured. Rodriguez has a 3.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 66:24 K:BB through 63 innings for Double-A Harrisburg this season, and he could make an intriguing streaming option or DFS tournament play if he does get the call against the struggling O's.
