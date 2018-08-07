Rodriguez (1-1) allowed one run on three hits over five innings in a win over the Braves in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. He struck out three and did not issue a walk.

This was a big improvement over his last outing in the big leagues back in July (six runs over five innings), but it likely wasn't enough to earn Rodriguez another start in the immediate future. The Nats designated him as the 26th man for the twin bill, so look for Rodriguez to head back down before coming up to bolster the bullpen when rosters expand in September.