Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Fans seven in no-decision
Rodriguez didn't factor into the decision as the Nationals won 6-5 in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, giving up four runs on two hits and three walks over four innings while striking out seven.
The rookie made only one real mistake, but it resulted in a Victor Caratini grand slam in the fourth inning, putting Rodriguez on the hook for his third loss before the Nats were able to rally. The 25-year-old has now thrown 144.1 innings across three levels this season -- a significant jump from the 57 frames he worked in 2017 -- so even if another spot start opportunity arises over the final weeks of September, expect the team to look elsewhere.
