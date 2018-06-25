Rodriguez threw four innings in a no-decision against the Phillies on Sunday, giving up four earned runs on five hits, striking out three and walking three in Washington's 8-6 victory.

After giving up five earned in his last start against the Orioles, Rodriguez got the nod again against Philadelphia and didn't fare much better in yielding four runs and finding himself unable to make it five innings. With Jeremy Hellickson (hamstring) set to return from the disabled list soon, Rodriguez doesn't seem to be long for Washington's rotation considering he gave up nine runs over his nine innings while he was filling in.