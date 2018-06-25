Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Gives up four in no-decision
Rodriguez threw four innings in a no-decision against the Phillies on Sunday, giving up four earned runs on five hits, striking out three and walking three in Washington's 8-6 victory.
After giving up five earned in his last start against the Orioles, Rodriguez got the nod again against Philadelphia and didn't fare much better in yielding four runs and finding himself unable to make it five innings. With Jeremy Hellickson (hamstring) set to return from the disabled list soon, Rodriguez doesn't seem to be long for Washington's rotation considering he gave up nine runs over his nine innings while he was filling in.
More News
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Slated for start Sunday•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Struggles against O's•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Named Tuesday's starter•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Likely to get start Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Could start for Nats on Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Sent back to Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...