Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Rodriguez was sent down following a poor start Monday against the Pirates in which he allowed six runs in five innings. His ERA now sits at 6.86 in 19.2 major-league innings. Wander Suero and Austin Voth were recalled to take the place of Rodriguez and Sean Doolittle (toe).

