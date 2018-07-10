Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Heads back to Triple-A
Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Rodriguez was sent down following a poor start Monday against the Pirates in which he allowed six runs in five innings. His ERA now sits at 6.86 in 19.2 major-league innings. Wander Suero and Austin Voth were recalled to take the place of Rodriguez and Sean Doolittle (toe).
