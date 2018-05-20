The Nationals recalled Rodriguez from Double-A Harrisburg on Saturday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Rodriguez has only eight games of experience at the Double-A level so this isn't the call up one might expect, but the Nationals were in a bind with Howie Kendrick headed to the disabled list after suffering an Achilles injury in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader. Harrisburg plays in Richmond on Saturday which allows Rodriguez to be available to pitch for the nightcap, but it's likely to be a short stay in the majors for the 24-year-old.