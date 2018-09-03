Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Knocked around for seven runs
Rodriguez (2-2) allowed seven runs on seven hits and seven walks while striking out two across 4.2 innings as he took the loss Sunday against the Brewers.
Rodriguez gave up a two-run single in the first inning, followed by a disastrous five-run fifth. He didn't appear to have much command of his pitches, as he issued a season-high seven free passes and threw 50 of 100 pitches for strikes. Through nine appearances (seven starts) this season, Rodriguez owns a 5.58 ERA and 1.61 WHIP with 28 strikeouts through 40.1 frames.
More News
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Set to pitch Sunday•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Bypassed for start this week•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Tosses six shutout innings vs. Mets•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Scheduled to start Sunday•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Lasts five frames in no-decision against Marlins•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Officially promoted to big leagues•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...