Rodriguez (2-2) allowed seven runs on seven hits and seven walks while striking out two across 4.2 innings as he took the loss Sunday against the Brewers.

Rodriguez gave up a two-run single in the first inning, followed by a disastrous five-run fifth. He didn't appear to have much command of his pitches, as he issued a season-high seven free passes and threw 50 of 100 pitches for strikes. Through nine appearances (seven starts) this season, Rodriguez owns a 5.58 ERA and 1.61 WHIP with 28 strikeouts through 40.1 frames.