Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Lasts five frames in no-decision against Marlins
Rodriguez didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Marlins, giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks over five innings while striking out three.
The rookie left the game on the hook for his second big-league loss after throwing 77 pitches (46 strikes), but the Nats scored twice in the seventh inning to give Rodriguez a no-decision instead. With Stephen Strasburg (neck) about to return to the rotation, Rodriguez should head to the bullpen, or even back down to the minors until September roster expansion.
