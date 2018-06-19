Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Named Tuesday's starter
Rodriguez will get the nod for Tuesday's tilt against the Orioles, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Rodriguez will be recalled from Double-A Harrisburg prior to Tuesday's matchup, as he's slated to make his first career start in the major leagues. He's posted a 3.31 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 72 strikeouts through 13 outings for the Senators in 2018.
