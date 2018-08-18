Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and he'll start Saturday's game against the Marlins, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

As expected, Rodriguez will take the mound after Tommy Milone was scratched from Saturday's outing. Rodriguez has accrued an uninspiring 5.84 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 20 strikeouts across 24.2 frames with the Nationals this season.