Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Optioned to Triple-A
Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Rodriguez started three games for the Nationals in June, but he gave up nine earned runs over nine innings in his last two outings, so manager Dave Martinez decided he would be removed from the rotation -- and the roster -- in order to open up a spot for Jeremy Hellickson (hamstring), who is expected to rejoin the big club later this week. Rodriguez advanced only to Double-A Harrisburg prior to being called up, so he will get his first taste of Triple-A action after receiving his first opportunities at the top level.
