Rodriguez is tentatively in line to start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against Atlanta, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The Nationals are about to take the field for a twin-bill versus Cincinnati on Saturday and though the club has a scheduled off day Monday, two doubleheaders within four days will require manager Dave Martinez to find someone outside the Nationals current rotation. Martinez said Saturday that Rodriguez is the likely pick, though more should be known in the coming days. During five appearances (three starts) with Washington this year, Rodriguez has logged a 6.86 ERA and 1.68 WHIP.