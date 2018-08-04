Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Penciled in for Tuesday's doubleheader
Rodriguez is tentatively in line to start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against Atlanta, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The Nationals are about to take the field for a twin-bill versus Cincinnati on Saturday and though the club has a scheduled off day Monday, two doubleheaders within four days will require manager Dave Martinez to find someone outside the Nationals current rotation. Martinez said Saturday that Rodriguez is the likely pick, though more should be known in the coming days. During five appearances (three starts) with Washington this year, Rodriguez has logged a 6.86 ERA and 1.68 WHIP.
More News
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Roughed up for six runs•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Starting Monday vs. Pirates•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Recalled Thursday•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Gives up four in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...