Rodriguez was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Rodriguez will make his way to the majors to fill the vacancy in the bullpen following Tim Collins' placement on the paternity list Sunday. Rodriguez did not appear in a game during his first call-up this season. The 24-year-old owns a 3.88 ERA over 58 innings with Harrisburg this season. He'll likely be used as a long relief arm in the Nationals' bullpen during his stay in the majors.

