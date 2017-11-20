Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Protected from Rule 5 draft
Rodriguez was added to the Nationals' 40-man roster Monday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Rodriguez missed 80 games in 2017 after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, but he showed enough during his abbreviated season to prompt the Nationals to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. The 24-year-old is coming off his best season as a pro, compiling a 3.32 ERA and 51:19 K:BB in 57 innings with High-A Potomac.
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...