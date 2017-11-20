Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Protected from Rule 5 draft

Rodriguez was added to the Nationals' 40-man roster Monday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Rodriguez missed 80 games in 2017 after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, but he showed enough during his abbreviated season to prompt the Nationals to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. The 24-year-old is coming off his best season as a pro, compiling a 3.32 ERA and 51:19 K:BB in 57 innings with High-A Potomac.