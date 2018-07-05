Rodriguez was promoted from Triple-A Syracuse to the big leagues Thursday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez got the call after Eric Fedde (shoulder) was shifted to the 10-day disabled list. With Fedde and Stephen Strasburg (shoulder) both on the DL, Rodriguez will likely be called upon to make a spot start or two until the rotation can return to health. He's made three appearances for the Nationals this season, accruing a 5.93 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with 12 strikeouts across 13.2 innings.

