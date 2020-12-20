Rodriguez (shoulder) agreed Sunday with the Nationals on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Rodriguez signed with the Nationals in 2012 as an amateur out of the Dominican Republic, working his way up the system for six years before making his MLB debut in 2018. He was then dealt to Cleveland following the 2018 season in the trade that sent catcher Yan Gomes to Washington, but Rodriguez never found much opportunity during his two seasons with the club. He ended up spending most of the 2020 season on the shelf with a right shoulder sprain, prompting Cleveland to non-tender him earlier this month. Washington will bring back Rodriguez to see if he can bolster the organization's rotation depth at the Triple-A level, though he'll first need to prove that the shoulder concern is behind him during spring training.