Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Roughed up for six runs
Rodriguez (0-1) surrendered six runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out four across five innings as he was tagged with the loss Monday against Pittsburgh.
The Pirates jumped on Rodriguez for three runs in the first inning, followed by three more in the second. The 24-year-old right-hander has posted an uninspiring 6.86 ERA and 1.68 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 19.2 innings this season, although he'll likely get the nod for his second start of the week Saturday against the Mets.
