Rodriguez is listed as the Nationals' probable starter for Sunday's game against the Mets.

The Nationals activated Stephen Strasburg from the disabled list earlier in the week, but there will still be an opening in the rotation for Rodriguez with Jeremy Hellickson (wrist) considered weeks away from returning. Rodriguez has performed respectably in his two August starts, working five innings both times and allowing five runs (three earned) while giving up eight hits and four walks across those outings. The Nationals likely won't count on Rodriguez working deep into his starts to come, but he'll at least be worth a look in NL-only formats while he has a clear path to a rotation spot.