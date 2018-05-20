Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Sent back down
Rodriguez was optioned to Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The Nats called Rodriguez up Saturday for some bullpen insurance but did not end up using him. Rodriguez is averaging better than a strikeout per inning with Harrisburg this season and figures to make his major-league debut later this year.
