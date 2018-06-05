The Nationals optioned Rodriguez to Double-A Harrisburg on Monday, MLB.com reports.

Though he came up big for the Nationals in long relief with 4.2 scoreless innings Sunday against the Braves after starter Jeremy Hellickson (hamstring) exited in the bottom of the first, Rodriguez tossed 63 pitches in his MLB debut and was unlikely to be available out of the bullpen for at least a couple more days. With that in mind, the Nationals decided to send him back to Harrisburg, presumably with the intent to bring in a fresh arm from the minor-league ranks. Once he's sufficiently rested and the Nationals have a need for another relief arm, Rodriguez may be the first option the big club turns to.

