Nationals' Jefry Rodriguez: Sent back to Triple-A
The Nationals optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.
The transaction was fully expected after Rodriguez served as the Nationals' 26th man during Tuesday's doubleheader with the Braves. He made his fourth start of the season with the big club in the first game, picking up his first MLB win after holding Atlanta to one run while striking out three over five innings. Unless the Washington rotation is besieged by injury over the next three weeks, expect Rodriguez to return to the big club in September as a long-relief option.
